We often hear cases where a player will need to take a pay cut to force through a move or a club will need to lower their valuation to get someone off the books, but rarely do we hear that for both.

Ivan Rakitic was a key member of the Barcelona midfield for years and his presence helped to ease the pain of Xavi and Iniesta moving on, but his legs are gone and plenty of fans feel he slows things down too much.

That means this Summer could be the perfect time for him to move on, and a return to Sevilla could suit everyone.

According to a report from The Evening Standard, financial sacrifices will need to be made by both parties to allow this to happen.

Firstly Sevilla are only prepared to pay a fee of €14m when Barcelona want around €20m to let him go, while Rakitic himself will need to take a sizable wage cut.

It’s suggested that he earns around €8m a season when the Seville club can only afford to pay him half of that, but they would also be willing to offer a four year deal.

The report also states that his contract ends in a year and Barcelona want to try and cash in, so perhaps it would make sense for everyone to let him go and use his wage on a replacement for the future instead.