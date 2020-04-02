Barcelona are reportedly ready to sell Antoine Griezmann this summer, and could even include him in a swap offer to Paris Saint-Germain to sign Neymar.

Prior to the season being suspended due to the coronavirus crisis, the Catalan giants opened up a lead at the top of the La Liga table and remain in contention for the Champions League.

However, they haven’t always been convincing as there have been a number of slip-ups along the way, and with Luis Suarez turning 34 next year while Ousmane Dembele continues to struggle with injuries, that could leave them short of reliable, long-term options in the final third.

Martin Braithwaite was signed outside of the transfer window to provide them with depth, but it’s now suggested that Barcelona could have grander plans for the summer.

According to Sky Sports, the reigning La Liga champions are keen on a swap deal involving Griezmann and Neymar, although it’s added that they are willing to sell him elsewhere if the exchange idea doesn’t work out, with the French international valued at €100m.

Meanwhile, it’s added that Neymar is rated at €150m by PSG, and so it remains to be seen if the pieces fall into place for Barcelona to seal a reunion with the Brazilian superstar to give them a much-needed boost in quality in the final third.

An exit this summer would mean Griezmann would have lasted just one season at the Nou Camp, with the 29-year-old bagging 14 goals and four assists in 37 appearances thus far.

While he has shown his class at times and there have been signs of an ability to link up with Lionel Messi and Suarez, the Frenchman hasn’t quite been able to showcase his full quality in the Barca system and style of play.

In turn, that has seemingly now raised question marks over his future at the club, with his exit potentially funding a raid for Neymar, while Sky Sports add that Inter’s Lautaro Martinez is another top target for the Spanish giants.