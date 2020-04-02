Chelsea are reportedly expected to win the race for the transfer of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italy international has shone at the San Siro, establishing himself as one of the finest young players in Europe in recent times.

Chelsea could certainly do with a new signing like him in goal, with Don Balon noting that the £43million-rated ‘keeper is being eyed up as a replacement for the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The report suggests Real Madrid have been offered the signing of Donnarumma, but that they have rejected the proposal as they’re happy with Thibaut Courtois.

Don Balon go on to say this puts Chelsea in a strong position, and Blues fans would surely take the talented 21-year-old over Kepa at the moment.

The Spain international lost his place in Frank Lampard’s side for a few matches this season, though he had shown some signs of improvement in a few games before the season had to be postponed due to coronavirus.

Still, Don Balon’s report suggests CFC still want a new ‘keeper, and they could definitely do a lot worse than pounce for Donnarumma as he looks to leave Milan.