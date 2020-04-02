Chelsea look to launch €100m DOUBLE RAID on Barcelona for two potentially key players

Although Chelsea have done a good job of bringing the youngsters through this season, it would be a surprise if they didn’t decide to throw some money around this Summer.

There are some obvious needs in the team, so a new left back and someone to fill the void left by Eden Hazard could vastly improve the side, and Chelsea have identified two Barcelona players.

According to a report from Don Balon, they’re prepared to pay around €100m to sign Philippe Coutinho and Marc Cucurella, but they might even need to pay more than that to sign them.

Coutinho will be well known to Premier League fans for his time at Liverpool, and he could take up that Hazard role – starting wide on the left and drifting inside to cause havoc.

Cucurella would then be the ideal compliment on that flank, as he’s shown quality on the ball and the ability to get up and down the wing, so the defence would be stuck trying to decide if they should go inside with Coutinho or match the overlap from the full back.

Coutinho is currently on loan at Bayern but it seems unlikely that they will sign him permanently, and Barca don’t have a place for him so it’s easy to see them looking to offload him.

Cucurella could be more tricky as he’s out on loan and Getafe do have an option to buy, but it would also be a great signing to pull off.

Even if Chelsea don’t end up signing these two, it seems clear that they’re open to paying some serious money this Summer.