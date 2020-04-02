Once a player gets linked with a big move, it’s common to see them down tools and protect themselves until the transfer goes through.

That’s not been the case with Callum Wilson, after he’s been refreshingly honest about his situation after being linked with a big move that didn’t go through.

As reported by Sky Sports, his impressive form last season saw him linked with teams like Chelsea, but nothing happened and he remained at Bournemouth. His form hasn’t been so good this season, but he’s taken full responsibility and admitted his current form doesn’t deserve a link like that.

He said: “Of course it is flattering, they are great clubs, massive clubs in the league. There were links and talks but I’m not one to read papers or listen to too much news. But you hear it from people – from friends, from family – and it only encourages me to do well really.”

“Last season, my performances were quite consistent and when there were links, I tried to stay at a certain level and play well. Any player would like to play in the Champions League and progress, that’s what I’ve based my whole career on.”

“First and foremost is obviously keeping Bournemouth up and safe and I haven’t been good enough this season to even be talking about things like that.”

Obviously his form will be the main thing that teams look at, but that kind of attitude should endear him to any prospective buyers too.

Wilson is 28 so he’s getting to that point where if he wants a big move it will need to happens soon, so he will be hoping to hit the ground running when play starts again.