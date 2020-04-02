It’s always risky when signing a player after a long term injury, but it’s also difficult to figure out what their true value should be as well.

The selling club will point to previous evidence and demand a fee based on that, but we’ve seen so many examples of players losing pace, confidence or even ability after a long lay off, so it’s understandable that any potential buyers would be nervous.

Leroy Sane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich for a while now, but he’s been out with a long term injury and it sounds like Bayern would want to renegotiate any potential deal they had discussed before:

True: Bayern still wants @LeroySane19 . Not true: Bayern doubts his character. True: there is no deal anymore. The deal has to be renegotiated. Therefore: the future of Leroy Sané is not decided at the Moment @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 2, 2020

To add to that, it also sounds like Barcelona are now showing an interest in signing him too:

Yes, it is — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 2, 2020

A lot of this would depend on his current condition, as Barcelona have enough forwards with injury issues to worry about just now, so they would need to be sure that he’s not going to break down again.

At his best his electric pace and ability to play across the forward line is exciting to watch, and it’s exactly what Barcelona need just now.

There’s no sign of a price tag so it’s unlikely that a deal is close, but Sane is a player who could fit in very nicely at Barca if he made that move.