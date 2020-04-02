Double swoop touted: Chelsea in talks to sign Brazilian duo to bolster Lampard’s squad

Chelsea are reportedly in talks to land Alex Telles and Philippe Coutinho as Frank Lampard eyes reinforcements this summer.

It’s been a decent season for the Blues thus far, with the Blues boss showing faith in his youngsters as they remain on course to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, while they remain in the hunt for the FA Cup.

However, as seen at times this year and particularly in the Champions League, there is still room for significant improvement and a balance in the squad may well be needed with more quality and experience to complement the youth players that have come through.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira as per his tweet below, Chelsea are said to be in talks for both Alex Telles and Coutinho, with the suggestion that the Premier League giants have a good relationship with their respective agents and so it remains to be seen if agreements can be reached.

Telles is said to cost €40m, while it’s unclear how much Coutinho could be valued at as he looks set to return to Barcelona at the end of the season after his loan deal comes to an end at Bayern Munich.

This isn’t the first time that the two players have been linked with Chelsea, with the Express noting that Telles is on their radar to bolster their options at left-back, while the Sun reporting that Coutinho is also potentially being eyed to add more quality in the final third.

Telles has had a fine season to date as the 27-year-old has bagged 10 goals and nine assists in 40 appearances to go along with his defensive work. While Coutinho hasn’t entirely impressed at Bayern, there is no doubt that he remains a top talent in the right environment.

Perhaps a return to the Premier League could help him rediscover his top form, and Chelsea are seemingly keen on a switch to Stamford Bridge.