Euro giants eyeing Chelsea star as wait continues for contract talks

Roma have reportedly set their sights on Pedro this summer, although it remains unclear if the Chelsea veteran will sign a new deal with the Blues or not.

The 32-year-old has scored 43 goals and provided 28 assists in 201 appearances for Chelsea after joining them from Barcelona in 2015.

While he continues to play a key role and adds much-needed experienced and quality to a young squad, his current contract is set to expire this summer.

In turn, amid doubts over his long-term future in west London, La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Roma are interested in the Spaniard having already tried to sign him in January.

It remains to be seen whether or not they are more successful the second time round, but as Pedro himself was keen to point out last week amid rumours that he was set to leave Chelsea, he is still waiting to hold talks with the Premier League giants over whether or not his deal will be extended.

He told the club’s official site that he will hold talks with the club to determine his future before making any decision after reports quoted him as saying he was leaving, although with the coronavirus crisis, that seemingly hasn’t been possible yet with England currently in lockdown.

As a result, it remains to be seen if those planned talks result in a new agreement or not, but based on the report above from Italy, it suggests that Pedro will have an alternative option if he does indeed call time on his spell with Chelsea ahead of next season.