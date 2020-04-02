The most successful Arsenal teams have always had that one player who they can rely on in the biggest situations, and Pierre Ermerick Aubameyang is the closest thing to that just now.

His record is phenomenal with 49 goals in 75 Premier League games and it’s frightening to think where Arsenal would be without him in their lineup.

That could soon be the reality after The Telegraph reported on the latest with his transfer situation.

They state that his deal is due to run out at the end of next season, but trying to to extend that contract could be even more difficult with the current situation.

The main problem is nobody really knows when play will start again, so immediately that gives Arsenal less time to negotiate a new deal if the striker waits for play to start again.

The other thing to note is it’s reported that the transfer window may be pushed back, so it’s possible that Aubameyang and his representatives may want to move before the end of his contract, and that will just extend the possibility of that and drag out any speculation.

Of course it’s still possible that he will agree a new deal to stay, but that’s starting to look incredibly unlikely.