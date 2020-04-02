Financial uncertainty opens the door for HUGE Cristiano Ronaldo return to Man United

It will be interesting to see what route Man United decide to take when it comes to transfers this Summer.

The fans might want to see some big names come in to take them to that next level, but they tried that before with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba, and that didn’t work out.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a fine job of signing talented players who were possibly under the radar and improving them, so that might be the better way to go.

Despite that, when a big name becomes available it must be tempting, and they don’t come much bigger than Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to a report from Football-Espana, Juventus are starting to struggle financially and the current crisis has made that worse, so allowing Ronaldo to move on would be a good way of solving that.

It could be a fairy tale return if it works out, Ronaldo went from a show-pony to a ruthless goal-scoring machine during his time in Manchester, so coming back and firing them into the title race and Champions League relevancy could be the perfect way to wind down his career.

He is now 35 so he shouldn’t have too many years left, but he’s still been phenomenal this season and looks to be as fit as ever.

One of the main problems with United this season is the forwards can be more interested in drifting wide and linking things up rather than scoring goals – that wouldn’t be an issue with Ronaldo.

He could also help to mentor Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood to improve their game, so it could be an incredible signing if it worked out.

Of course there’s no guarantee, he might lose his ability and prove to be an expensive burden if that happens, but you have to think plenty of fans would love to see it happen.