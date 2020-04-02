The realities of staying home because of the coronavirus pandemic are beginning to hit home, and one Bayern Munich star has hit back at the club after they fined him for breaking the stay at home rules.

According to TVO Television, cited by The National, Jerome Boateng had gone to visit his sick son, and was involved in a car accident in so doing.

Those actions quickly incurred the wrath of his club.

“Bayern defender Jerome Boateng left Munich yesterday without permission from the club,” they said. “Boateng has transgressed the guidelines issued by the club by being too far away from his home.

“These guidelines govern the behaviour of the FC Bayern players in the current situation in line with government directives on restrictions on movement and the recommendations of the health authorities.”

The defender admitted he was in the wrong by venturing outside, and any parent would probably have a certain amount of sympathy with him, but his words suggest that he would do so again if needed.

“I know it was certainly a mistake not to inform the club of my journey, but at the time, I was only thinking about my son,” he said to German newspaper, Bild, cited by The National.

“He was not in good health. If a son calls his father, then of course I will go, whatever the time of day.”

The amount of the fine imposed on him, all of which is being donated to local hospitals per TVO Television, cited by The National, has not been specified.

The protocols surrounding the coronavirus couldn’t have been more clear. Though it is an evolving and difficult situation, the rules are in place for a reason, and it remains to be seen if Boateng or any other player falls foul of them again in the future.