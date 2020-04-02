Though rumours persist, Liverpool chiefs are convinced that one of their highly prized assets won’t be leaving for pastures new once the transfer window re-opens.

According to The Athletic, cited by the Daily Mirror, the club’s board have been left baffled by news linking Sadio Mane with Real Madrid, and have made it clear that he forms part of their future plans by offering an extension to his current contract, which runs until 2023 in any event.

The Senegalese has been a key component of Jurgen Klopp’s side as they’ve hurtled towards their first Premier League title in 30 years, having won the Champions League in 2018/19.

Alongside Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah, Mane is one third of arguably the most feared attacking trio in world football, and given just how well the three have dovetailed, it’s hard to imagine any player wanting to leave such an environment.

Not to mention how successful Liverpool have been as a team under the German’s tutelage. They are a hugely confident outfit who look destined for further success.