Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho ahead of a potential £114million transfer.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also being linked with an interest in Sancho, but Don Balon suggest Man Utd are in pole position after making him a priority target and reaching an agreement with the player.

The report states Dortmund look set to allow Sancho to leave the club for £114million, and that United are willing to “throw the house out the window” to get their hands on the England international.

This sounds hugely encouraging for the Red Devils, who could do with a top attacking talent like Sancho on their books after a difficult season.

The 20-year-old looks one of the biggest prospects in the game and would surely represent an instant upgrade on flops like Jesse Lingard and struggling loanee Alexis Sanchez.

This also follows a report from the Irish Independent that suggested Sancho would likely choose a move to Old Trafford over other clubs even without Champions League football being on offer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does look to be building something exciting at United, though it may be some time before we see if this season can be completed and if the Norwegian can indeed steer his side into the top four.

Either way, the signing of an elite young player like Sancho would surely set MUFC up for many years to come.