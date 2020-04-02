Former Manchester United star Nani has admitted he was surprised by how good Paul Scholes was when he first joined the Red Devils.

The Portuguese winger, who formed part of some of Sir Alex Ferguson’s best United sides in the mid-to-late 00s, has spoken about the best players he played alongside, and unsurprisingly went for his fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo as the great of all time.

Still, Nani also reserved special praise for Scholes in an interview with conducted with Football Wave via Instagram, as quoted by the Metro.

“One player who really surprised me and impressed me a lot in the beginning was Paul Scholes – he was phenomenal,’ Nani said.

“My favourite was still Cristiano Ronaldo – the best. Best player ever? I have seen so many… even from the past like Maradona, Pele… but I would pick my companion of many battles, someone I have won so much with, someone I really respect.

“Numbers don’t lie and they also show he is the best – Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Scholes is certainly still a big favourite among Man Utd fans, with the former England international widely regarded as one of the most naturally gifted midfielders this country has ever produced.

While many fans will rightly laud the likes of Xavi and Andrea Pirlo as being among the modern greats, Scholes also certainly deserves to be talked about as being in that same category.