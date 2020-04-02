Although he’s only played a handful of games for the club, it appears that Martin Braithwaite could be on his way out of Barcelona once the transfer window reopens.

According to Don Balon, the Catalans need to not only recoup some funds but they also have to free up at least one spot in their attacking line up in order to bring in either Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez or ex-Blaugrana, Neymar.

With eight goals in 30 LaLiga appearances, split between Leganes and Barcelona, per Don Balon, the Dane is the weakest link in a strong Barca front line.

Available for around the €20m mark, per Don Balon, and with experience of English football thanks to his stint at Middlesbrough, Braithwaite could be on his way to Premier League strugglers, West Ham.

More Stories / Latest News Major concern grows as Premier League clubs face £750m+ TV hit, ‘civil war’ touted over wage cuts Real Madrid ace eager to secure Cristiano Ronaldo reunion at Juventus ‘I can’t believe it’ – Ex-Tottenham boss blasts club after wage cut for non-playing staff

His movement, physicality and in-game intelligence could be just what the Hammers are looking for, and he would represent a bargain in financial terms.

From Barcelona’s perspective, they’ll need to bring in a lot more money if they want to finance a move for either the Argentinian or the Brazilian.