Although it would appear to be some while yet before the European football transfer window opens for business again, Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, is confident that the club can make room for a stunning double swoop.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalans are not just interested in Lautaro Martinez and Neymar, but the club want to buy them both, the former as a replacement for Luis Suarez and the latter as a strategic signing.

“Barca will be in the market in a position to carry out the operations it deems appropriate,” Bartomeu said in an interview with the Catalan daily.

“Of course we will have capacity. We will continue to be the ones who charge the most and for this reason we can be the ones who pay the most to our players.”

The coronavirus pandemic is likely to hit almost every professional football club in the pocket, so at this stage it’s debatable just how much Barcelona will have available to sign the Argentinian and the Brazilian.

But it’s positive news that is sure to delight the club’s fan base.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea, Man City tipped to miss out on ace despite touted willingness to pay €111m clause Man Utd prepared to offer up to €80m for target eyed as possible Pogba replacement Arsenal poised to follow up on offer to La Liga ace with €40m release clause

In a season of turmoil, and one which has seen the club change coach despite being top of LaLiga at the time, Barca are still sitting pretty ahead of the other 19 teams in the division and with their immediate future in their own hands.

If they were to bag two of European football’s hottest properties in the summer to boot, 2020 could still be a vintage year for the Blaugrana.