Premier League clubs have been heavily criticised by Julian Knight MP for failing to follow the example of many other clubs across Europe in getting their players to agree significant pay cuts during the coronavirus crisis.

It’s well known that footballers earn considerably more than average, and that even a pay cut of as much as 70% as has been handed out by some of the biggest clubs in Europe would still keep them a great deal richer than most.

English clubs are yet to take such action, however, and Knight has released a statement urging action to be taken in the coming days, saying teams should face a punishment if they continue to allow players to bring home huge sums each week while other workers at clubs are put through the furlough scheme that sees the government pay a significant chunk of their wages.

“We are facing an obscene situation where top players who aren’t working are continuing to see hundreds of thousands of pounds roll in each week while the staff who keep the clubs going are losing wages,” Knight said.

“If the Premier League isn’t going to act to resolve this crisis then the government must step in by imposing a significant financial penalty on clubs to reimburse those hit hardest in the pocket.

Atletico Madrid's players are taking a 70% pay cut to protect the salaries of other members of staff impacted by the decision by the club to use what is called ERTE (temporary employment regulation file). https://t.co/QPkKtJnrn0 — Dan Roan (@danroan) April 2, 2020

So players at 'Gladbach, Bayern & Dortmund have taken a paycut-players at Union Berlin (among others) have sacrificed their entire wages to keep non playing staff…yet Spurs, Newcastle are opting to use the furlough option despite their millions? Abhorrent greed. — ? Andy ? (@OrientMeatPie) March 31, 2020

It’s criminal that Premier League footballers haven’t moved more quickly to take pay cuts and deferrals. And completely wrong that taxpayers are now being asked to subsidise cleaners, caterers and security guards at these clubs instead. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) April 2, 2020

Player wage cuts:

Barcelona – 70%

Bayern Munich / BVB – 20%

Juventus – 4 month waived @premierleague clubs- ? — Michael Maxwell (@MJMaxwell) April 1, 2020

“That’s why I have written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak today demanding that Premier League clubs do the right thing by Tuesday next week or face the consequences.”

It will be interesting to see if Premier League sides will respond and do what certainly sounds like the right thing to protect as many jobs as possible during these difficult times.