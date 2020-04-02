Sources expect “no football before July” ahead of crunch Premier League talks

Premier League club chiefs will meet for an online conference call tomorrow to discuss a number of key issues relating to resuming the season amid the coronavirus crisis in the UK.

While a definitive statement should be announced shortly after tomorrow’s call, one source with knowledge of the meeting told CaughtOffside that fans can expect “no football before July”.

This is despite the currently pencilled-in return date of April 30th, which always looked rather ambitious as cases of coronavirus continue to grow.

While some countries have already reached the point where they are seemingly “flattening the curve” after an initial rapid rise in cases, the UK is widely thought to be a bit behind the likes of Italy and Spain.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be following with particular interest as they’d gone 25 points clear at the top of the table before football had to be suspended, but now face the daunting prospect of the season potentially being declared null and void.

This will also be among the topics up for discussion tomorrow, and while it cannot be ruled out, CaughtOffside understands there is a determination from clubs to complete the 2019/20 campaign.

Still, if there is indeed no realistic way to resume playing before July, it does not leave a lot of room to get the remaining fixtures played out over the summer, with next season’s scheduling also likely to be majorly affected.