Danny Mills has revealed why he believes Jadon Sancho may have reservations over a move to Man Utd as things currently stand.

As noted by the Express, the Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for the 19-year-old this summer off the back of his impressive stint at Borussia Dortmund.

The England international has now bagged 31 goals and 42 assists in 90 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, and adding his creativity, technical quality and goal threat to complement the pace, movement and finishing of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial could be seen as an ideal combination by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, Mills has suggested that Sancho may want to know how United intend on strengthening the squad further as well as signing him and if Solskjaer will in fact still be in charge before making a decision to move to Old Trafford, as heard in the tweet below.

The pundit goes on to note that Sancho won’t want to join Man Utd if they are going to continue to struggle to break into the top four in the Premier League and not compete for trophies, and he believes those are legitimate concerns which could make him question whether or not it’s the right move for him at this stage of his career.

United appear to be moving in the right direction under Solskjaer and after signing the likes of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Bruno Fernandes, they look to be making smarter decisions in the transfer market too which in turn is making them more competitive.

With that in mind, Sancho will arguably believe he can make a crucial difference to help take them to the next level if he joins, but perhaps Mills has a point and much will depend on how the current campaign plays out, provided it can be completed amid the coronavirus crisis.