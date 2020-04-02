Real Madrid ace eager to secure Cristiano Ronaldo reunion at Juventus

Real Madrid stalwart Marcelo is reportedly eager to secure a move to Juventus which in turn would see him reunite with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The pair formed an excellent partnership at the Bernabeu, as they were both fundamental figures in the club’s success in recent years.

Ronaldo, 35, left for Turin in 2018 and has gone on to enjoy more success with the reigning Serie A champions, and he could now potentially be joined by a familiar face.

As reported by Calciomercato, via Don Balon, Marcelo is said to be eager to seal a move to Juventus, as he has a desire to play alongside his ex-teammate and close friend again.

Further, it’s suggested that Ronaldo is doing his part to help him get the move, while it’s even noted that Juventus could be prepared to put a three-year contract on the table to seal a switch for the Brazilian stalwart.

That would allow Marcelo to stay until he turns 35, and so it could be an ideal move for all parties concerned with Juventus adding quality depth and competition at left-back for Alex Sandro with that being Marcelo’s natural position.

Time will tell if a move materialises this summer, but the report above certainly suggests that there is a desire from all parties concerned to make a deal happen, but naturally, much will also depend on whether or not Real Madrid are willing to green light an exit.

The 31-year-old has been with Los Blancos since 2006 and has gone on to make over 500 appearances for the club while winning 21 major trophies.

Although Ferland Mendy could now step into that void, Marcelo is still an experienced and quality presence in the squad, and so it remains to be seen if Madrid are ready to let him leave with his current contract set to run until 2022.