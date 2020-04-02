Real Madrid have confirmed that club legend Gregorio ‘Goyo’ Benito has passed away at the age of 73.

The Spaniard made 422 appearances for the club, winning 13 trophies during his spell and establishing himself as a Los Blancos legend.

He also had 22 caps to his name for Spain, while Madrid paid tribute to him in a statement issued on Thursday.

“Real Madrid C. F., its president and board of directors express their deep regret at the passing of Goyo Benito, one of the great legends of our club’s history,” the statement read. “Real Madrid C. F. wishes to share its condolences and sends its affection to his wife, Paula, and children, Patricia and Rubén, all of his family and loved ones.

“These condolences are also offered on behalf of madridistas from all over the world.

“Goyo Benito was always a fine representative of our club’s values. He played for Real Madrid for 13 seasons.

“During this period and including his spell as a part of the Real Madrid academy, he lifted six league titles and five Spanish Cups.

“He belonged to the generation of players that succeeded the Real Madrid yeyé team.

“He made 420 appearances for Real Madrid and was capped 22 times by Spain.

“Real Madrid supported Benito right throughout his battle against the illness that he suffered from for over more than a decade.

“The Real Madrid family is today in mourning as we remember one of the great defenders in our club’s history.”

As expected, the tributes have been flooding in since the news was confirmed, with club legends past and present in Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos sharing their condolences on social media, as seen in their tweets below.

Seguimos recibiendo noticias tristes a nivel nacional y global. Hoy nos deja también una persona increíble y un madridista de corazón y raza. D. E. P Goyo Benito. Mi pésame a su familia y amigos. pic.twitter.com/ktvpC01xKs — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) April 2, 2020