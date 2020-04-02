Real Madrid are reportedly hoping to offload Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez this summer as they eye raising €100m in player sales.

Los Blancos are at risk of seeing this season end in disappointment depending on the coronavirus crisis, as they trail Barcelona in the La Liga title race and face a deficit against Manchester City in the Champions League after losing at home in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie.

In turn, should Zinedine Zidane and his men end up empty-handed, it could lead to the desire to bring in further reinforcements to strengthen his squad.

Before that though, Mundo Deportivo report that they wish to raise €100m from player sales this summer, and both Bale and Rodriguez are specifically named as two players that they could look to get off the books.

It arguably won’t be simple though given Rodriguez has contributed just one goal and two assists in 13 games this season, while Bale has fared only marginally better with three goals and two assists in 18 appearances.

Having been on the fringes this season, that doesn’t make them the most appealing of big-money signings for clubs around Europe, although that said, they remain top-class players who when in form can make a significant impact at the highest level.

Given the coronavirus crisis though and the expected impact on the global economy, it remains to be seen just how much spending clubs are willing to do ahead of next season, especially if the current campaign can’t be completed and that results in losses of revenue.

Clubs will in turn perhaps be looking for smart, cheaper deals to improve where possible, and so splashing out on either Bale and Rodriguez could be deemed a bit of a risk for some given the lack of football and form that they’ve shown this season.