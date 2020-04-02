In some good news for Real Madrid, the Spanish giants will be able to count on one of their top earners to give their all for the remainder of the season, after his differences with the club were put to one side.

According to the Daily Mirror, Gareth Bale wants to continue to fight for his place despite a frosty relationship with coach, Zinedine Zidane.

The winger has been in and out of the Los Blancos side during the 2019/20 campaign, making just 18 appearances (13 starts) per the Daily Mirror.

It seems abundantly clear what the 30-year-old can bring to the side, but his pace, goals and experience have largely counted for nothing as far as the Frenchman is concerned.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Darren Bent nails what Premier League players should be thinking amid wage cuts row Tottenham sent transfer warning over key figure by former boss amid exit talk Liverpool confident key man will stay despite transfer talk linking him with Spanish giants

Indeed, per the Daily Mirror, Zidane was willing to accede to a deal last summer which would’ve seen Bale head to Chinese Super League side, Jiangsu Suning, for free, but the plug was pulled by the club at the last minute.

With Bale now appearing to want to bury the hatchet, that must be good news for a Real side who fell behind rivals Barcelona in LaLiga before the competition was suspended.