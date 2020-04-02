Having to stay at home throughout the coronavirus pandemic means that football clubs and players are having to come up with ever more inventive ways of keeping fit.
Bayern Munich’s online training session, as detailed by football.london and seen in the official Bayern YouTube video below, saw the German club enlist the help of a football freestyler to keep things interesting.
The eagle-eyed amongst the viewers will also have noted that Serge Gnabry was wearing this season’s Arsenal away shirt which would surely have delighted followers of the Gunners.