Having to stay at home throughout the coronavirus pandemic means that football clubs and players are having to come up with ever more inventive ways of keeping fit.

Bayern Munich’s online training session, as detailed by football.london and seen in the official Bayern YouTube video below, saw the German club enlist the help of a football freestyler to keep things interesting.

More Stories / Latest News ‘They are like animals’ – Ex-Arsenal star full of praise for Arteta, outlines key changes Euro giants eyeing Chelsea star as wait continues for contract talks ‘All he does is just cause carnage’ – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain names his favourite Liverpool team-mate to go on a night out with

The eagle-eyed amongst the viewers will also have noted that Serge Gnabry was wearing this season’s Arsenal away shirt which would surely have delighted followers of the Gunners.