If a young player is having a breakout season which attracts the attention of some big clubs, then the last thing they need is any negative publicity.

Jack Grealish’s career has been an odd one, after a fantastic start he seemed to dip for a few years, but then he started to show maturity and the ability to lead Aston Villa.

That was all before his antics this week where he went out to meet friends and got drunk despite the lockdown measures being in place in the UK, culminating with crashing into some stationary vehicles.

Many wondered if that might affect any potential transfers this Summer, and former Villa and Man United star Paul McGrath certainly seems to think so.

As reported by The Daily Star, the former player is convinced Grealish no has “no chance” of making the move to Old Trafford this Summer.

It’s unclear if that’s purely down to his recent actions or if he just doesn’t feel he would be good enough, but the rumours about the transfer have certainly died down recently.

It would’ve been a big risk to sign him as he’s not got experience of playing for a huge club, so the concerns about his character might prove that it’s not worth United pursuing him anymore.