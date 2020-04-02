Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is reportedly interested in a potential transfer to Chelsea in a bid to escape the Nou Camp.

The Germany international has previously been linked with Chelsea by the Daily Express, and it looks like these rumours are not going to die down as the Blues continue to look in need of a new goalkeeper.

It’s been a difficult season for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who recently lost his place in Frank Lampard’s starting line up, and Ter Stegen could undoubtedly be an upgrade.

According to the latest from Don Balon, Barca want to keep Ter Stegen despite an apparent falling out with Lionel Messi, and luckily for them there aren’t too many clubs chasing a big signing in goal at the moment.

The report does state, however, that Chelsea are an exception and that a move to Stamford Bridge could be of interest to the 27-year-old.

Still, another Don Balon report has linked CFC with an interest in signing AC Milan ‘keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, so it may be that the Italian will be a priority instead.

Chelsea fans would surely take either player after Kepa’s struggles in west London so far.