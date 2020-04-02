Liverpool have reportedly put the Timo Werner transfer deal on hold as they halt all recruitment plans due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Germany international has shone with current club RB Leipzig, and looks set for a big move in the future as he could no doubt get into the starting line up at most big clubs.

Still, despite strong links with a potential £51million move to Anfield, it looks like Liverpool are set to halt the deal, along with talks over new contracts for current players, according to the Daily Mail.

The footballing calendar has been plunged into chaos due to games having to be suspended because of coronavirus, and so it’s therefore unsurprising clubs might be less keen to work on signings as it’s unclear when the transfer window will be running.

The priority for teams will surely be to finish the season, but that seems unlikely to happen any time soon.

One would imagine transfers can still be negotiated without people needing to meet face to face, but it seems Liverpool would rather not proceed with signings until there is more clarity on the situation, according to the Mail.

LFC fans will surely still be hoping there’s a chance for their club to sign a talent like Werner, who looks ideal for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play.