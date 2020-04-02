Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has reiterated Harry Kane’s comments and warned Spurs that they’ll risk losing him if they don’t push to win trophies.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports last weekend, Kane sparked speculation over his future by conceding that if Tottenham aren’t moving in the right direction towards winning things, he could consider his options and won’t stay in north London ‘for the sake of it’.

Given the 26-year-old has bagged 181 goals in 278 appearances for the club, Spurs will be desperate to keep him for the foreseeable future to spearhead their push for success, but Redknapp has effectively repeated the message from Kane and warned his old club that they risk losing him if they don’t improve quickly next season.

“They [Tottenham] need surgery in the summer, but are they going to be spending any money? Is anyone going to be spending money now in the next year or two and going for big transfers?” he said on Sky Sports. “He’ll be looking at that and thinking ‘hang on’.

“And what a player he would be for one of those top clubs. I don’t want to see him leave Tottenham and nor do Tottenham fans but what a centre-forward he would be for Man City for instance with Aguero coming to the end.

“He’d be a great signing for anybody. He’s a great player and a great professional – hopefully he’ll stay at Tottenham but he won’t stay unless he sees them pushing to win things.”

After Mauricio Pochettino’s exit in November, Spurs enjoyed an upturn in form under Jose Mourinho initially, but they have since crashed out of the FA Cup and Champions League.

Further, they’re facing a deficit in the battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League when the season resumes, and so it doesn’t look particularly positive for Tottenham and Kane in the more immediate future.

Much will arguably depend on what reinforcements arrive to allow Mourinho to stamp his mark on the squad this summer, and in turn if that moves them closer to being a contender again. If not, Redknapp like Kane, has hinted that could then result in a possible exit as a player of his quality must surely then put sentiment to the side and look to win silverware to ensure he looks back on a successful career.