There are some players who just look suited to a certain league, so anyone with incredible pace and the ability to put the ball in the net will always be linked to the Premier League.

Jonathan David has been building an excellent reputation with Gent in Belgium. He always looked quick and promising, but he’s become truly prolific this season and the bigger clubs are starting to circle.

The Guardian reported on an interview with the Canadian star, and it appears he wants to move to the Premier League when he leaves Belgium.

David said: “I want to become one of the best strikers in the world. That’s my goal. The Premier League is the best in the world and most competitive so obviously that is somewhere I would love to play in the future.”

It’s almost got to the point where he’s outgrown his current club, with 18 goals in 27 league games this season and some impressive European performances too. On top of that he’s scored 11 in 12 games for Canada, so he’s yet to find a level he isn’t suited to.

The report goes on to say that Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been heavily linked with him, so this Summer could be the ideal time for any of those teams to make their move.

There’s no mention of a price tag or any kind of release clause at this point, so it will be interesting to see how much he’s worth and where he finally ends up.