Video: Gary Neville hilariously trolls Solskjaer as he recalls arrival at Man Utd

Gary Neville has looked back at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival at Man Utd as a player, and has had brilliant multiple digs at his former teammate.

The former Norwegian international enjoyed a superb spell at Old Trafford as a player, scoring 126 goals in 366 games while winning countless trophies between 1996 and 2007.

He has of course since returned to the club as manager, but as seen in the clip below, Neville couldn’t help but crack up as he reminisced about Solskjaer’s arrival at Man Utd as a player all those years ago.

Despite the video only being 45 seconds long, he manages to fit in a number of hilarious digs including on Solskjaer’s appearance and how he then made his new teammates stand up and take notice in training, with the recollection undoubtedly set to go down a treat with United fans in particular.

Neville, just like the Man Utd faithful, will no doubt be hoping that his spell as manager at the club goes as well over the long haul as his playing career did…