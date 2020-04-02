Worry for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp lined up for huge job back in Germany

It already feels like Liverpool fans must be fearing the day that Jurgen Klopp moves on from the club, but you have to think that wouldn’t come anytime soon.

They’ve been outstanding this season and haven’t shown any signs of slowing down, while Klopp should be desperate to have at least one more crack at the Champions League after the disappointing defeat to Atletico Madrid.

That could change if he gets a job offer that he can’t refuse, and the Daily Mail have suggested that Germany are very interested.

They state that Germany want him to take over from Joachim Low, and Klopp is believed to be interested in taking the role as he sees it as a natural step in his career.

It’s worth pointing out that Low still has a deal which runs until 2022 and Klopp recently signed an extension through to 2024, so there’s a lot that would need to happen here.

There’s nothing which suggests that Low will be sacked, so perhaps they might make a move for Klopp in 2022, and a lot could change between now and then.

Perhaps he might feel he’s done all he can at Anfield or the team might not be as effective by then and it could be a natural time to move on, but it’s still worrying for Liverpool in the long term.