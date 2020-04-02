Although he has recently come out in praise of Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, one former Gunners player has also criticised the way in which the club is being run.

According to Goal.com, Bacary Sagna was at pains to note that he wasn’t referring to the current squad or what’s been happening on the pitch.

“As a player you want the club to show some desire,” he said. “Not necessarily in spending money, but someone needs to run the club properly and you don’t really know who is leading Arsenal. Who is taking the big decisions?

“Back in the day you knew Arsenal were taking decisions through Arsene Wenger. He was the leader. Since he left, you don’t know who is leading.

“For a club like Arsenal, I thought there would be more leadership. That’s why I said that about it being a circus. It’s because I love Arsenal.

“When you love something it’s like having a relationship with someone. Whenever I’m critical, I’m not critical in a bad way. I just can’t understand what’s happening.”

It’s a stinging rebuke from the former right-back but it might be felt that he has good reason to make such comments, particularly with the north Londoners sat in ninth place in the Premier League table and an incredible 42 points behind leaders Liverpool.

The Merseysiders have taken the English top-flight by storm, and it could justifiably be said that Fenway Sports Group, who own the Reds, have been as good off of the pitch as the team has on it.

For Arsenal to get anywhere close to their rivals, perhaps a rethink is therefore required behind the scenes at the Emirates Stadium.