Agent confirms Real Madrid have shown interest in classy midfield ace

The agent of Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz has revealed that Real Madrid have shown an interest in his client as he continues to impress.

The 23-year-old joined the Serie A giants from Real Betis in 2018 and has gone on to score 10 goals and provide five assists in 72 appearances.

SEE MORE: Arsenal fear the worst as Zidane approves Real Madrid transfer swoop for £70m-rated Gunners star

Beyond the statistics though, his classy, composed play on the ball and his technical quality in possession have seen him emerge as an important player for the Partenopei.

Given the style of play adopted by Real Madrid, it’s easy to see the Spaniard slot into that set-up easily, and now his agent has revealed that there might be growing concern for Napoli in their bid to try and keep Ruiz at the San Paolo beyond this summer.

“It is obvious that there are many important clubs that have asked for him, he has spent three seasons at a high level,” he told Canal Sur Radio, as quoted by Calciomercato. “Yes, it is true that Real has taken an interest, we told Napoli, but at the moment he must be focused on the team. In the summer it will be discussed. He’s a midfielder who will mark an era.”

Time will tell if Real Madrid opt to make an official offer at the end of the season and whether or not it’s enough to convince Napoli to sell.

However, the fact that they are interested and Ruiz’s agent has now confirmed that as well as saying he has informed Napoli too, it may prove to be difficult for the Italian outfit to fend off Madrid if they do indeed come knocking this summer to try and bolster Zinedine Zidane’s midfield.

While the French tactician does have a number of options in that department, Luka Modric turns 35 later this year, while Ruiz arguably offers a little more going forward with his creativity than the likes of Casemiro and Toni Kroos.

In turn, it would be an important signing if it did materialise, and now Ruiz’s agent has confirmed that Real are at least interested.