Arsenal are expected to be active in the next transfer window as Mikel Arteta will be hoping to stamp his mark on the squad.

The Spaniard was appointed as Unai Emery’s successor in December, and after a quiet January, he’ll be eager to start making changes to strengthen the squad where possible.

SEE MORE: (Photo) Mesut Ozil sends message to Serge Gnabry after he’s spotted in Arsenal shirt

With football currently on hold due to the coronavirus crisis, transfer speculation is rife over which players clubs could target ahead of next season, and Arsenal are certainly a popular subject.

As noted by Sport, the Gunners are one of three Premier League clubs said to be interested in Barcelona and France defender Samuel Umtiti, although it’s suggested that the Catalan giants want €50m for the World Cup winner.

The report goes on to note that they aware it’s unlikely that they’ll receive such a hefty fee for the defensive ace though, and so they could be willing to lower their demands and make a deal as they’re keen to offload him this summer.

Meanwhile, Football London report that Arsenal are possibly looking at hijacking Tottenham’s £30m swoop for Norwich City’s Max Aarons.

It’s a questionable rumour given Hector Bellerin will surely remain first choice at right back at the Emirates, but the report above suggests that given his fitness troubles this season, Arteta could be looking to shore things up in that department by adding more quality depth.

Elsewhere, the Metro report that Jonathan David has conceded he’d ‘love’ to play in the Premier League amid reports linking him with a switch to Arsenal.

With 18 goals in 27 games for Gent this season, the 20-year-old has caught the eye of the Gunners it seems and they will surely be alerted by his latest comments.

It is suggested though that he could be eyed as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if the Arsenal talisman moves on this summer which would be a major blow, while he could cost around £17.5m.

It remains to be seen if an offer is made, but all these rumours would suggest that Arsenal are preparing to make moves this summer.