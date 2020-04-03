According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona could loan out wonderkid Ansu Fati next season as they don’t expect the 17-year-old to have the same amount of first-team minutes.

Mundo Deportivo report that lesser minutes for the attacker are likely next season as Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele will return from injuries, the squad will also be bolstered by the addition of Francisco Trincao.

Barcelona were already forced into the emergency signing of Martin Braithwaite in February in order to add another attacking option following Dembele and Saurez’s injuries.

Mundo Deportivo also report that the club’s possible attempts to re-sign Neymar or make a marquee move for Lautaro Martinez could hinder Fati’s chances of playing first-team football.

Barcelona certainly wouldn’t be short of loan offers for a talent like Fati, the ace has looked superb in his 24 first-team appearances for the Blaugrana during his debut season.

Fati has bagged five goals and registered an assist this season, whilst a loan may not appease some of the club’s supporters – it may just be the ace’s best chance of playing first-team football next season.

Regardless of how fans may fell, the decision that gives Fati the best chance to continue his development should be taken.