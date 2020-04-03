Barcelona may have to lower €50m price-tag to offload star eyed by PL trio

Barcelona reportedly have concerns that they will not receive their desired €50m offer for Samuel Umtiti, which in turn could force them to drop his valuation.

The 26-year-old has battled injuries over the past two seasons which in turn has resulted in him making just 31 appearances combined over both campaigns.

SEE MORE: Barcelona star hits back at claims the squad were being difficult about taking pay cuts

While he has played a more prominent role since Quique Setien was appointed, speculation refuses to go away over his future at Barcelona.

Sport note that the Catalan giants are hopeful of offloading him this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal all said to be interested.

However, it’s added that while the reigning La Liga champions ideally want €50m for the French international, they are aware that it will be difficult to convince any interested party to splash out and so they are preparing to receive lesser offers.

It’s stressed in the report that their intention is to sell Umtiti this summer, and so if that is to materialise, Barcelona may well have to alter their demands and accept a lower offer.

Question marks will perhaps be raised over their plan though given their lack of quality and depth in the central defensive positions already with only Clement Lenglet and Gerard Pique currently in the squad.

In turn, whatever fee is raised by Umtiti’s sale could go towards a new signing, but there is arguably more sense in avoiding that transfer headache and keeping the World Cup winner at the club, assuming that he’s happy to stay.