According to the Mirror, Barcelona have rejected transfer enquiries for Arthur Melo, the report claims that the club have made it clear to the Brazilian that his future at the club is safe.

The Mirror add that the La Liga champions are willing to listen to offers for Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal when the transfer window opens, leaving Arthur tipped to play a key role for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona signed the central midfielder in the summer of 2018 for an initial fee of €31m, with the deal also including a further €9m in variables, as per the club’s official website.

Melo has struggled to consistently live up to his price-tag since joining but the 23-year-old has shown plenty of promise with some of his performances.

The Brazil international has struggled with injuries this season, limiting the ace to just 23 appearances across all competitions this term.

The Mirror add that the midfielder’s confident that fitness and weight problems are now behind him after extending his home gym and starting to follow a strict training and diet plan.

Arthur seems tipped for a key role once the season resumes after the threat of the Coronavirus is hopefully dealt with.