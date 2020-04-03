The debate between club or country has been raging on for years, but it does feel like club football is valued much more highly by the fans.

That’s especially true if you happen to support a basket case of a team like Scotland, but it does feel like no one really cares unless there’s a major tournament going on.

The Africa Cup of Nations has always been in January so Premier League clubs are completely used to that, but the Olympics is an odd one as it’s not traditionally seen as important in Europe.

The Daily Mail has reported on Liverpool’s situation with Mo Salah next season, and it could be a major problem for them.

They state that he could miss up to three months next season due to the AFCON and also the Olympics next Summer, but that will be dependent on the footballing calendar.

We still don’t know when the season will start again so it’s possible that leagues may have to spill over into next Summer, and that could leave Liverpool without their star player for a huge chunk of the season.

The report also says that Liverpool cannot block the call up for either tournament, so they may be forced to sign another player who has genuine first team quality to make up for this if it does happen.