Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to be dealt a blow in the transfer market as Tottenham are being tipped to reduce his budget for the upcoming window.

Prior to the suspension of all fixtures due to the coronavirus crisis, Spurs crashed out of the FA Cup and Champions League, while they sit down in eighth place in the Premier League table and seven points adrift of fourth spot.

While injuries to key players have also hurt them, it hasn’t been an ideal start for Mourinho in north London and as noted by BBC Sport, as conceded last month the need for Tottenham to have a more balanced squad next season to compete.

Having been appointed as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor in November, the Portuguese tactician had a chance to bring in new players in January, but he would undoubtedly have been hoping to really stamp his mark on the squad this summer.

Unfortunately for him, it looks as though he could be restricted as the Daily Mail report Spurs are set to ‘significantly reduce’ their summer transfer budget which could now limit who he can bring in.

It’s a knock-on effect of the coronavirus crisis and its impact on the club’s revenue and income, and while there are legitimate reasons detailed in the report above, namely the concern over getting a lucrative deal done for the naming rights to the stadium, it won’t be much consolation to Mourinho and the Tottenham faithful.

As per Sky Sports, talisman Harry Kane conceded last weekend that he could consider moving on if he felt as though the club weren’t moving in the right direction to compete for major trophies. If Mourinho doesn’t get the financial backing to improve the squad given their failings this season, that in turn could create more concern over keeping their top players at the club too.