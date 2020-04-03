This Summer could be interesting with plenty of clubs struggling financially, as it’s not really clear if that will result in more or less transfer activity.

You have to think the biggest clubs will be okay, and that could leave them free to cherry pick the best players from everyone else in the league.

Man United really turned things around after Christmas, mainly thanks to the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, but it still feels like a star striker to provide a focal point of the attack would really transform this team.

There’s been fewer more effective strikers than Harry Kane in the Premier League recently, but a report from The Manchester Evening News isn’t positive from a United point of view.

They indicate that they were interested and Kane himself was keen to move, but United have been told that there is no chance of the move happening due to the length of Kane’s Tottenham deal.

He’s tied down until 2024 so it could just be the case that Spurs feel they have no need to sell, and you have to think Jose Mourinho would be uneasy about sending his best player to his former employers.

This is an interesting time for Kane because he’s 26 and about to enter the prime of his career, so perhaps it would make sense to move.

He’s in danger of ending up like Alan Shearer at Newcastle – a phenomenal goal-scoring record but no trophies on a decent but ultimately average team, so he may have to move if he wants to win some trophies.