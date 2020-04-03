Chelsea have seemingly been handed a boost as AC Milan reportedly have a three-man shortlist in case they have to replace rumoured Blues target Gianluigi Donnarumma.

As noted by the Express, Chelsea have been heavily linked with a swoop for the 21-year-old shot-stopper, with doubts remaining over Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future at Stamford Bridge.

Given how crucial the Italian international has been to the Rossoneri since he broke into the side at a young age, they will surely hope to keep hold of him, albeit his current contract does expire in 2021.

Given the current uncertainty over his future and the risk of losing him for nothing next year, Chelsea will now perhaps be alerted by reports in Italy suggesting that Milan are considering replacement options.

According to Calciomercato, Milan and Donnarumma aren’t close to reaching a new agreement on a renewal, and so if they are forced to sell him this summer, three names are being considered to fill that potential void.

Alex Meret, Juan Musso and Luis Maximiano are all said to be of interest to the Serie A giants, while loanees Pepe Reina and Alessandro Plizzari could also come back into contention.

On one hand, it could be argued that Milan are simply doing the smart thing by formulating a back-up plan in the event that they have to allow Donnarumma to leave this summer if they can’t agree on a new deal.

On the other, it could be a concession that they fear an exit is likely, and that in turn could hand Chelsea a transfer boost if they wish to sign the talented ‘keeper.

Kepa was dropped by Frank Lampard last month but returned to the starting line-up and impressed against Liverpool and Everton.

Time will tell if that’s enough for him to keep his starting place when the season resumes, although speculation remains rife that Lampard could be planning a reshuffle between the posts ahead of next season.