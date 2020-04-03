Both Chelsea and Manchester City have made ‘big offers’ for Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, with the player set to decide on his transfer future in due course.

This is according to Spanish news outlet SPORT, who report that both Premier League clubs are prepared to offer up to €10m a year in wages to the player, in order of securing his services.

It isn’t a two horse race however, as the above story also cites Barcelona in being interested. They note that the La Liga side believe Martinez will make his decision based on ‘sporting reasons’, suggesting that a move to England is off the cards. In fact, Barca think that if the player does not join their club, he will stay in Italy with Inter Milan.

Such interest in Martinez is expected, as the forward has impressed this season. He registered five Champions League goals in just six games, before his side crashed out of the group stages. The striker has also been integral in Inter’s search for the league title, averaging a goal every two games in the Serie A.

His reputation has skyrocketed through such displays, hence stories linking him to the pedigree of clubs mentioned in this article.

Despite both English club’s interest though, SPORT clearly hold Barca in being the favourites. They cite that the player ‘won’t take long to make his decision’, so we could see a deal be made in the near future.