Chelsea manager Frank Lampard promised transfer budget of £150m

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea have promised Frank Lampard a budget of £150m to use in the next transfer window.

The report adds that Lampard is eyeing the additions of a new centre-back, left-back, striker and goalkeeper this summer.

Given some of the massive transfer fees we’ve seen in recent years, especially the rising costs of defenders and goalkeepers, it may be a bit of a stretch for Lampard to strengthen in every area with this usually massive budget of £150m.

It seems bad taste that transfer rumours are still being widely reported with football – and more importantly the entire world in a state of crisis due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Whilst it’s surprising to see that clubs’ transfers are still being heavily discussed by the sports media, we wonder what else clubs have to work on with the sport being brought to a halt.

With Premier League players – with the rest of us non-essential workers, training from home, some clubs may have plenty of time on their hands to analyse and hold preliminary talks for potential targets.

With most major football leagues suspended indefinitely due to Covid-19, we’d expect that this summer’s transfer window could be pushed back.