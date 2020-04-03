European football chiefs have admitted for the first time that the season could be voided as a last resort after the Belgian league decided to cancel their season, according to a report in the Sun.

This comes shortly after Belgian league chiefs decided to void their season against the wishes of UEFA.

However, in a joint letter to all leagues and clubs, UEFA has outlined the possibility of scrapping this season’s campaign.

The letter, co-written by Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin, Juventus President Andrea Agnelli, the head of the European Clubs Association and Lars Christer Olsson of the European League umbrella group, concedes that the season might not be able to be completed.

The letter states that the priority will be for leagues to finish their domestic seasons before European competitions are to resume.

The letter from the three UEFA bodies stated: “Concrete plans are being drawn up.

“Work is now focusing on scenarios encompassing the months of July and August, including the possibility that the UEFA competitions restart after the completion of domestic leagues.”

“A joint management of calendars is strictly required as the conclusion of the current season must be coordinated with the start of the new one, which may be partly impacted because of the overstretch.

“Closely following the development of the current situation, we will indicate as soon as possible, and ideally by mid-May, which of the plans can be enacted for the completion of the season without leaving anyone behind.

“Stopping competitions should really be the last resort after acknowledging that no calendar alternative would allow to conclude the season.”

“It is of paramount importance that even a disruptive event like this epidemic does not prevent our competitions from being decided on the field, in accordance with their rules and that all sporting titles are awarded on the basis of results.

“As responsible leaders in our sport, this is what we must ensure, until the last possibility exists and whilst planning, operational and regulatory solutions are available.

“We walk united in the awareness that only an extraordinary coordinated effort of all competition organisers can help European football out of the crisis, recovering in full its core asset, the competitions.

“With no unity and no solidarity, nobody will be able to get out of the crisis as we are all interdependent.

“We are confident that football can restart in the months to come – with conditions that will be dictated by public authorities – and believe that any decision of abandoning domestic competitions is, at this stage, premature and not justified.” the letter added.

Belgium became the first country to cancel their domestic season due to “health and economic reasons”, with Club Bruges declared champions and no relegation.

At the moment, with leagues looking to finish their domestic seasons, the possibility of voiding the season remains the last option.