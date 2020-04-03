Ex-Chelsea ace claims James has ‘more to his game’ than Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold

According to the Evening Standard via GentingBet, former Chelsea and Jamaica full-back Frank Sinclair claims that there’s ‘more’ to Reece James’ ‘game’ in comparison to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Sinclair believes that there are ‘faults’ in Alexander-Arnold’s ‘game’ and that Reece James is a ‘better defender’ than the Liverpool man.

The former Blues and Leicester full-back believes that James will ‘push’ Alexander-Arnold once he’s got more Premier League experience under his belt.

James has certainly been impressive since breaking into Chelsea’s first-team this season, but are comparisons to two-time Champions League finalist Alexander-Arnold a bit premature?

Here’s what Sinclair had to say on the pair:

“It’s going to be ta big ask for Reece-James to rival Trent Alexander-Arnold given the way that he is performing for Liverpool but I do see faults in Trent’s game.”

“Defensively, Reece James is a better defender than Alexander-Arnold at the moment. But it is hard to find a full-back that produces as many assists in Europe than Trent does for Liverpool,”

“Alexander-Arnold will likely command the right-back position for England for the next five or six years, but Reece James will certainly push him, especially once he has gained more experience in the Premier League.”

“As an all-round full-back, I think there is more to his game than Trent; he is good going forward but he is also very strong defensively.”

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United were close to signing Paulo Dybala claims agent Neymar makes huge donation towards coronavirus cause European football chiefs insist stopping domestic seasons should be ‘last resort’

Most fans and pundits alike would likely claim that defending is Alexander-Arnold’s weakest attribute, but is it really accurate for Sinclair to suggest that James has ‘more to his game’ than his Liverpool counterpart?

It’s clear to us all regardless of Trent’s occasional defensive shortcomings, the Liverpool man is in his own league when we talk about the attacking ability of the world’s best full-backs.

Alexander-Arnold, at just 21 years old, plays a massive quarterback-like role in the Reds’ attack, the England international has also amassed a solid amount of experience compared to rivals around his age.

Trent is just 14 months older than James and he’s been an integral part of one of the world’s best teams for the last couple of years.