Exit touted: Juventus star could face axe just year on after joining

Juventus are reportedly set to consider Adrien Rabiot’s future this summer, despite the fact that he only joined the Turin giants last summer.

The 25-year-old joined the reigning Serie A champions on a free transfer after his contract expired with Paris Saint-Germain.

His deal with the Bianconeri runs until 2023, and given his characteristics, he is arguably an ideal fit for their system and style under coach Maurizio Sarri.

However, it hasn’t all gone to plan so far this season, as while the Frenchman struggled to break into the side early on in the campaign and then suffered an injury setback, he has gone on to make 24 appearances to date.

In those outings though, he hasn’t contributed a single goal or assist, and given the quality that he possesses, that will be a major disappointment for all concerned.

With that in mind, Calciomercato report that given Rabiot is on a high salary and hasn’t fully convinced this season, an exit after just one year with Juventus isn’t excluded at this stage.

It remains to be seen if it does materialise or if he gets another year to settle in Italy and prove his worth, with the latter arguably being the more sensible option to try and get the best possible return on their investment.

Nevertheless, much will perhaps depend on the level of interest shown in Rabiot as well as if Juventus have transfer targets of their own in mind to strengthen their midfield. If so, that could be a concern for the former PSG star over his long-term future with the Italian giants.