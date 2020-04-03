Former Premier League striker Faustino Asprilla has announced that he’s going to give away millions of condoms amid a shortage during the coronavirus crisis.

The outbreak has caused countless tragedies and major disruption around the world with the global economy set to be massively impacted.

Malaysian company Karex BHD reportedly have gone bust because of the crisis as they were unable to keep their factories open, and given that they produced one in five condoms worldwide, it has left a significant gap in the market.

As reported by the Mirror, Asprilla has now confirmed that he will step in and save the day and has delivered a priceless one liner to bring a smile to people’s faces during these difficult times.

“This quarantine due to coronavirus is not a good thing.

“I have a lot of condoms left in the company and I want people to help me use them… because it is very difficult for me to use them all!

“I only have 3,580,000 condoms left. Until we can re-open the factory we are not going to produce any more.”

Given the shortfall, there is likely to be a demand from Asprilla, and so it remains to be seen how he intends on opening up the supply chains and getting them delivered around the world to ensure that this particular issue is dealt with swiftly.