Harry Maguire urges Man Utd teammates to donate portion of salaries to charity

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has urged his teammates to donate 30 per cent of their wages to charity, according to a report in the Mirror.

According to the report, Maguire sent a video message to the entire United squad asking them to donate a portion of their wages to Manchester hospitals.

It has emerged that the Red Devils players are in favour of making the generous pledge, as per the report.

Maguire has been involved in talks with Manchester United chairman Ed Woodward regarding the entire squad rallying together to make a donation.

However, according to the report, the United players are not in favour of taking a pay cut but would rather pledge a portion of their salaries to charitable organisations tending to the coronavirus crisis.

This comes shortly after news of players across Europe’s top leagues making huge donations to organisations dealing with the coronavirus epidemic.

It is understood that Maguire wants all United players to come together to make a substantial donation with the players wanting their funds to go directly to the NHS.