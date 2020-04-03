Juventus could propose swap deal to prise Man City star away to Turin

Juventus could reportedly include Douglas Costa in their offer to try and sign Gabriel Jesus and prise him away from Man City.

The reigning Serie A champions seemingly have an issue up front as they are lacking a long-term option to lead the line.

Gonzalo Higuain turns 33 later this year while Cristiano Ronaldo is now 35. In turn, they may well feel as though they need a long-term option sooner rather than later to offer them a real threat in and around the box to gradually ease the pressure on the duo named above.

According to Calciomercato, it appears as though Jesus has emerged as a possible solution, and sporting director Fabio Paratici is said to be ready to include Costa in a swap deal offer to prise the Brazilian striker away from the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola knows the pacy winger well from their time together at Bayern Munich and so he will be aware of what he can offer his side, but it remains to be seen if he’s willing to allow Jesus to leave given that he’s the only real quality competition and cover he has for Sergio Aguero who is now 31 himself.

Further, with the Sun suggesting that Bayern may drop their interest in Leroy Sane, that would give Guardiola and Man City one less headache in terms of trying to fill that void if the German international moved on, and so that could rule out the need for Costa.

In turn, it could be difficult for Juventus to convince City to accept the touted proposal, especially with Jesus, 23, surely seen as an important long-term piece for Guardiola himself to eventually step in for Aguero up top.