Liverpool have put all contract and transfer talks on hold, due to the growing uncertainty of the coronavirus crisis.

The entirety of the football community are currently in a world of the unknown, with the game being suspended and there being no concrete date of a return.

Such a situation has had huge financial implications, due to a lack of merchandise and ticket sales, alongside no TV advertisement. The economy has been hit hard, with English Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, recently calling for Premier League players to take a paycut (via The Independent).

Inevitably, there has been growing uncertainties around the next transfer window, as to whether clubs will be able to complete big money deals.

The Reds have therefore made a stance on such activity, with the Daily Mail reporting that the club have momentarily put all transfer and contract talks on hold. Due to the growing insecurities, Liverpool are only prepared to resume talks when there is more clarity on the situation, a decision that is no doubt the most sensible during these uncertain times.

Such news, however, could leave their potential transfers in jeopardy. The Metro reported earlier in the month that the club are set to complete the transfer of Timo Werner, a player that has been heavily linked with a move for some time. If their talks are put on hold though, this could lead onto other clubs beating the Reds to his signature.

It isn’t just recruitment that will be effected either, but also departures. Corriere dello Sport (via TeamTalk) cite that Roma are interested in Dejan Lovren, but the Reds are unlikely to sell, without the guarantee of new arrivals.

Nobody quite knows what will happen next with regards to transfers, or when the window will even open for that matter. These really are uncertain times, and we are sure that many clubs will soon follow Liverpool in putting any monetary plans on pause, for the foreseeable.